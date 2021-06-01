NSW distributer Dicker Data has signed a distro deal with Danish audio equipment vendor Jabra, taking over its entire portfolio.

The agreement includes Jabra’s headsets and speakerphones, as well as video conferencing solutions.

Jabra will slide into Dicker Data’s Professional AV division, joining Zoom, which Dicker acquired the local distribution rights for in May.

“We’re focused on providing our reseller partners with access to the world’s leading vendors in each technology segment we represent, and Jabra is an ideal extension of our presence in the UC and professional AV markets, both of which have seen strong growth over the last 12 months,” said CEO David Dicker.

“There are thousands of Australian remote workers joining virtual meetings each day without a headset or speakerphone solution for their device,” adds Andrew Upshon, head of AV, at Dicker Data.

“Without the right technology, virtual meetings can be easily interrupted by background noise and poor sound quality. We’re proactively educating our partners on how these simple issues can be avoided with the right UC solution from Jabra.”