Nine Entertainment is the latest news organisation to have signed agreements with Facebook and Google, under the Government’s news media bargaining code.

A five-year deal with Google includes the delivery of news content for Google’s News Showcase feature, as well as other news products, while a three-year deal with Facebook will see Nine supply news video clips and access to digital news articles.

While the financials of the deal have not been made public, Nine is expecting EBITDA in FY22 for its publishing division to grow between $30-40m over FY21.