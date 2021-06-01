HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
TCL Rolls Out 2021 TV Range

By | 1 Jun 2021
TV giant TCL is launching a new range of 4K and 8K QLED and Mini-LED TVs into Australia.

Two 8K Mini-LED TVs with quantum dot technology – the X925 and X925 Pro – are on the way, as well as a 4K quantum-dot Mini-LED, the C825; a 4K QLED-only model, the C725; and an entry-level 4K LED TV, the P725.

The three Mini-LED models are all IMAX enhanced and come with Dolby Vision IQ, as well as subwoofers (detachable for the X925 Pro) and variable refresh rate up to 10Hz.

This makes them ideal gaming TVs, says Mark Zhang, Managing Director at TCL Electronics AU/NZ.

“The new range of TCL TVs offers the next generation of gamers the fantastic Game Master experience that is second to none.

“​TCL has also become the Official TV Partner of Call of Duty worldwide, demonstrating our ability to bring the best gaming experiences to users all around the world,” he said.

The two 8K models come with Google TV, while the 4K models ship with Android TV installed. Each is wi-fi enabled, with the Mini-LED models including Wi-Fi 6; additionally, the X925 Pro, available only in 85”, has a pop-up camera and OD-Zero technology.

TCL is accompanying the range with three new soundbars: the TS8132 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer; the TS8111 2.1-channel soundbar with dual built-in subwoofers; and the TS6110 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer.

The 2021 TCL TV range will be available from Appliances Online, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, Bi-Rite, Leading Appliances, Betta Electrical, Retravision, The Good Guys and other major retailers starting in June, with a July release for the X925; the soundbars will be on sale at JB HiFi, Betta Electrical, Appliances Online and Bi-Rite from June, with an August release for the TS8132.

Pricing details are below.

  • X925: RRP from $4499
  • C825: RRP from $2499
  • C725: RRP from $1099
  • P725: RRP from $899
  • TS8132: $699
  • TS8111: $499
  • TS6110: $399
