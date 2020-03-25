AU Govt Moves To Ban Web Sites

CANBERRA: Web sites that host graphic material following a terror attack are to be blocked by Internet providers for around five days under a new protocol from the eSafety Commissioner.

The move aims to prevent violent content like the Christchurch shooting video, which was first live streamed on Facebook, from spreading widely online.

Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and other service providers may be told to cut off access when an “online crisis event” takes place. Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the protocol is “an important new mechanism that will help keep Australians safe online”.

“Now we have a framework in place to enable a rapid, coordinated and decisive response to contain the rapid spread of terrorist or extreme violent material,” he said.