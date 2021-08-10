HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
ASX To Release Outage Report

By | 10 Aug 2021
The ASX will soon release a report into last year’s trading outage.

The report which is being prepared by IBM in consultation with ASIC, will be released after the ASX profit result on August 19.

It is believed to be focused on the ASX’s approach to risk management, which was highlighted after an outage in 2016.

According to the Australian Financial Review, ASX CEO Dominic Stevens restructured the responsibilities of five of his 10 direct reports following the outage.

An ASIC investigation last year found the November 2020 outage showed that too many broking companies were reliant on the ASX and it expected market participants to reduce their reliance on a single market operator.

