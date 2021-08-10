HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Suspends Windows 365 Free Trials After One Day

Microsoft Suspends Windows 365 Free Trials After One Day

By | 10 Aug 2021
, ,

Cryptocurrency miners are suspected of being behind Microsoft’s cancellation of a free two-month trial for Windows 365.

The Azure cloud-based virtual PC running Windows 10 was only on offer or a day when Microsoft said it had reached capacity. DevOps company GitLab said there has been a massive uptick in abuse of free pipeline minutes available on GitLab.com to mine cryptocurrencies.

GitLab said this created intermittent performance issues for its users.

Analysts say a free virtual PC for two months was a generous offer and the significant demand Microsoft experienced might not necessarily indicate a highly successful launch.

Those who did manage to retrieve the offer identified several problems with the service, such as versions in the wrong language and the sue of old school technologies, despite it being cloud based.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Huge Tax Hikes Proposed For Tech Giants
Xbox Cloud Gaming Comes To PC, But Still Not To Oz
Microsoft Announce Productivity Tools For Windows 11
Microsoft To Require Staff To Be Vaccinated
Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 10 & 11 Subscriptions
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Fujitsu Offers Paid Vaccination Leave To Aussie Staff
Industry Latest News
/
August 10, 2021
/
LG Upgrades WebOS 1,600 Free LG Channels Set To Be Rolled Out
Latest News
/
August 10, 2021
/
COVID Claims Another Expo, PAX Aus Cancelled
Coronavirus Events Gaming
/
August 10, 2021
/
NBN Co Posts Strong Figures For FY21
Latest News
/
August 10, 2021
/
ASX To Release Outage Report
Finance Industry
/
August 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Fujitsu Offers Paid Vaccination Leave To Aussie Staff
Industry Latest News
/
August 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Fujitsu will offer its 3,600 employees in Australia and New Zealand a day’s paid leave to receive the COVID-19 vaccine....
Read More