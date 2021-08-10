HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > ACMA Crackdown On Illegal Online Gambling

ACMA Crackdown On Illegal Online Gambling

By | 10 Aug 2021

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has stepped up its efforts to combat illegal online gambling by blocking websites that promote and drive traffic toward online casino type services.

For the first time, the ACMA has asked Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block these affiliate advertising websites, which typically present themselves as independent reviewers of gambling services.

ACMA says blocking the sites is a priority for the regulator, as they provide direct links to illegal gambling services, often receiving a commission for providing them with web traffic.

ACMA published the following list of sites it wants blocked: Aussie Casino Hex, Australia OK Casinos, Aussie Online Pokies, Pokies, Australian Casino Club, Australian Gambling and True Blue Casinos.

Australians are said to include some of the world’s biggest gamblers, with many alleged to be betting around $240 billion a year.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Expectations For Telcos Dealing With Vulnerable Consumers
Weeks After $50M Fine Telstra Slammed For Dodgy NBN Practices
Older Aussies Flocking To Digital Communication Services: ACMA
Telstra, Optus, TPG Spend Big On mmWave Spectrum
ACMA Beckons Business To Register With Bargaining Code
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Fujitsu Offers Paid Vaccination Leave To Aussie Staff
Industry Latest News
/
August 10, 2021
/
LG Upgrades WebOS 1,600 Free LG Channels Set To Be Rolled Out
Latest News
/
August 10, 2021
/
COVID Claims Another Expo, PAX Aus Cancelled
Coronavirus Events Gaming
/
August 10, 2021
/
NBN Co Posts Strong Figures For FY21
Latest News
/
August 10, 2021
/
Microsoft Suspends Windows 365 Free Trials After One Day
Latest News Microsoft Windows
/
August 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Fujitsu Offers Paid Vaccination Leave To Aussie Staff
Industry Latest News
/
August 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Fujitsu will offer its 3,600 employees in Australia and New Zealand a day’s paid leave to receive the COVID-19 vaccine....
Read More