The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has stepped up its efforts to combat illegal online gambling by blocking websites that promote and drive traffic toward online casino type services.

For the first time, the ACMA has asked Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block these affiliate advertising websites, which typically present themselves as independent reviewers of gambling services.

ACMA says blocking the sites is a priority for the regulator, as they provide direct links to illegal gambling services, often receiving a commission for providing them with web traffic.

ACMA published the following list of sites it wants blocked: Aussie Casino Hex, Australia OK Casinos, Aussie Online Pokies, Pokies, Australian Casino Club, Australian Gambling and True Blue Casinos.

Australians are said to include some of the world’s biggest gamblers, with many alleged to be betting around $240 billion a year.