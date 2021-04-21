HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Asus Rolls Out Convertible Chromebook

By | 21 Apr 2021
Asus has launched a new convertible Chromebook, the Flip CM3, with a 360-degree hinge allowing it to be used in notebook or tablet mode.

Featuring a 12-inch 3:2 display with thin bezels and a 78 per cent screen-to-body ratio, the Flip CM3 offers up to 16 hours of battery life, Asus Pen support, and up to 128GB of internal storage plus 12 months of 100GB cloud storage through Google One.

“With multiple large storage options and access to a rich library of apps added to the device’s incredible visuals, portability and versatility, ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 opens up a whole new world of freedom to users — the freedom to flip between work and play,” the manufacturer says.

The Flip CM3 supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5, and has up to 8GB RAM on board. It has a built-in 720p webcam, as well as USB-C, USB-A, and combo audio ports.

Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.

Read More