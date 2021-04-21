HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ACCC > ACCC Moves To Enforce Stricter Merger Controls For Tech Companies

ACCC Moves To Enforce Stricter Merger Controls For Tech Companies

By | 21 Apr 2021
,

Australia’s competition watchdog the ACCC has banded with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority and Germany’s Bundeskartellamt in an effort to control mergers within the technology industry.

“Companies have a clear incentive to merge with or acquire their competitors to increase their market power and raise prices,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said. “This is why effective merger control is so important, and why some mergers must be blocked by competition authorities.

“We know that once market power is gained from a merger, it is very difficult to restore competition with our other competition enforcement tools, making it crucial for us to use merger control more effectively,” Sims continues.

“The focus of competition agencies, courts and tribunals must be on the importance of protecting competition and preventing anticompetitive mergers, otherwise there is a risk that merger control instead skews towards merger clearance and so damages our economy.”

The three organisations have also released a joint statement, outlining their reasoning.

“Without strong merger control regimes, there is a risk that mergers will proceed that lessen the level of competition by weakening competitive constraints and in some cases strengthening dominant positions,” the statement reads in part.

“An effective regime therefore seeks to prevent companies from gaining market power through acquisitions. Firms are typically motivated to use gains in market power to increase shareholder returns at the expense of consumers.

“Given the long-term structural effects of mergers, ineffective merger control that does not properly scrutinise mergers can cause long-term negative consequences for businesses and end consumers. It can be very difficult, and in some cases impossible, to reverse the loss of competition by taking enforcement action after a merger has taken place. Equally, it can take considerable time for markets to adjust to recover the competition lost through a merger.”

<
About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Landmark Decision: Federal Court Finds Google Misled Millions of Australians
ACCC Won’t Block Compare The Market From Increasing iSelect Stake
Electricity Costs Fall; Cash To Be Grabbed
ACCC Warns Business About $14 Million Scam
ACCC To Keep Watch On 7-Eleven
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Chinese Diplomat Blames Australia For International Huawei Ban
Brands Huawei Industry
/
April 21, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: LG Moves To Fix OLED TVs That Overheat & Have The Potential To Burn A House Down
Latest News
/
April 21, 2021
/
Netflix Spends Big On Content As Subs Fall
Latest News Netflix
/
April 21, 2021
/
Asus Rolls Out Convertible Chromebook
ASUS Latest News
/
April 21, 2021
/
Amazon Secures Satellite Launch Vehicles
Amazon
/
April 21, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Chinese Diplomat Blames Australia For International Huawei Ban
Brands Huawei Industry
/
April 21, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Xining blames Australia for Huawei’s ban in various countries around the world. Xining claimed that “Australia...
Read More