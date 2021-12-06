HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Asus Ride PC Boom To Become #1 Taiwanese Brand

Asus Ride PC Boom To Become #1 Taiwanese Brand

By | 6 Dec 2021

Taiwan-based PC vendor Asus is officially the most valuable brand in Taiwan, replacing Trend Mirco in the pole position.

The computing company saw its value rise 23 per cent year on year, to A$2.67 billion, toppling Trend Mirco, an IT solutions company.

These figures were shared by the Taiwan Institution for Economic Research, after an audit commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Like many PC companies, Asus benefitted from the change in school and work situations during the pandemic, with remote work driving PC demand.

Its 2020 net earnings came in at a record $1.36 billion, with demand skyrocketing further in 2021. Asus saw the cost of chips and components increase, but strong demand meant they were able to pass these costs onto the consumer.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Lenovo Leads As PC Market Thrives, Despite Shortages
Ikea Reveals New Gaming Furniture Range
Samsung Starts Mass Production On 90Hz OLED Notebook Displays
Asus Pushes Hard Into OLED Notebooks
Officeworks Invests In Solar Powered Robots
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Reveals Obvious Flaws In NBN Speed
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Spotify Removes Comedy Content After Payment Spate
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Target Aims For Online Sales To Fix Struggling Business Model
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Tablet War To Break Out, With Sub $300 10″ Model To Go On Sale
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
Will Omicron Shut Down CES 2022?
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Reveals Obvious Flaws In NBN Speed
Latest News
/
December 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Dear punter. In this ever-increasing work/play -from-home reality we’ve landed in, existing on an NBN fixed-line plan, welcome to download...
Read More