A tablet war is set to break out with former TCL Mobile CEO in Australia Sam Skontos set to launch two Android tablets days out from TCL launching a similar offering.

Distributed by IQU the $199 T8 & $249 T10 4G Android tablets, have been designed in Australia to Australian standards and have full compliance and certification.

Currently some manufacturers are bringing in 4G tablets that do not comply claim industry observers.

The IQU tablets which are set to be sold by carriers and retailers come preloaded with a collection of Google apps and services such as Gmail, Chrome, YouTube etc.

The T8 & T10 tablets are powered by Android 11 Go Edition.

The TCL TAB 10S is the first TCL-branded tablet to launch locally, the 10-inch device comes with 64GB of memory and is set to retail for $399.

The TCL TAB 10S has a IPS 1200*1920 FHD display and 64GB memory (expandable to a further 256GB).

It features a rear and front camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, but no 4G connectivity. It also has an 8,000mAh battery.

A Stylus Pen and Flip Case are both standard inclusions.

The T8 tablet is an Android tablet with an 8-inch vivid IPS HD display,2GB of RAM memory and 16GB ROM expandable by microSD up to 128GB.

Weighing in at 185gm the device is light and easy to carry, the T8 is powered by a quad core 2 GHz processor has Bluetooth & GPS connectivity options and

connects to the internet by Wi-Fi or 4G LTE.

It also has 3,000 mAh battery and meets the communication specifications for all Australian 4G networks, you can make calls from the devices and send & SMS messages.

You also have the choice of which 4G LTE network you .

Skontos describes the new entry level tablet as “best value, affordable and is a high-quality tablet specifically designed for the Australian market”.

The T8 is available from SIMConnect (www.simconnect.com.au) immediately.

The T10 tablet is an Android tablet with a 10.1-inch super bright IPS HD display, memory of 2GB

RAM and 32GB ROM expandable by microSD up to 128GB.

With a massive It has a 5,000 mAh battery and is powered by a quad core 2 GHz processor has Bluetooth 5.0 & GPS connectivity options and connects to the internet by Wi-Fi ac or 4G LTE.

Under Skontos TCL Mobile became the number three branded smartphone in Australia, with their Alcatel device shipping over 750,000 units before he left the Company to set up his own distribution operation.

Today sales of Alcatel smartphones at carriers have dropped to half what they were in 2019.