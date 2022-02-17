Asus have launched the ZenWiFi Pro XT12, a high-performance tri-band WiFi 6 mesh networking system that will give lightning quick Wi-Fi 6 that covers the entire home.

The Pro XT12 delivers performance of up to 11,000 Mbps from the next-gen 2.0 GHz 64-bit Broadcom CPU and Broadcom WiFi chipset.

The tri-band configuration “allows allocation of a dedicated backhaul connection for more efficient mesh networking”, while the Wi-Fi 6 runs at 4X the capacity of Wi-Fi 5, with support from ODMA and MU-MIMO technology.

XT12 allows one of the 5GHz bands to be used as a dedicated backhaul connection, allowing faster and more stable inter-hub traffic without affecting connected devices. It also includes two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports.

The two identically-styled nodes feature a “futuristic new look inspired by architecture, with vertical ridges adorning the black casing,” Asus says.

“On the top of the casing is a transparent-walled compartment housing the eight powerful antennas. The overall appearance is totally modern and elegant, presenting a perfect balance of power and beauty.”

ASUS ZenWiFi Pro XT12 will be available from March, RRP $1499.