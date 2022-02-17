Samsung has announced its next hardware event will happen in conjunction with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona/

The Korean tech giant will host a virtual keynote on Sunday February 27, which will stream from Samsung’s website and its YouTube channel.

It’s hard to know quite what to expect from the company at this keynote. Given they recently hosted Unpacked, where the Galaxy S22 range and Tab S8 were announced, it’s doubtful they will reveal any more mobile devices.

As reported by Channel News, the Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4 are expected to launch in July, so it’s a little too soon for those.

However, the below invitation certainly suggests they will be involved, along with some form of laptop and a watch.