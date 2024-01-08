Asahi Kasei Microdevices has developed a chip that is said to allow vehicles to better detect when a child is left unattended inside.

The company is hoping to start mass producing the AK5818 chip as soon as October, to help prevent more accidental deaths.

The chip uses millimetre waves to detect objects, is claimed to be good at distinguishing between people and objects, and is said to be 75% more accurate than current products.

It uses proprietary technology to control the frequency which allows the chip to detect shapes, as well as small movements including breathing.

It’s expected to be revealed at CES, and visitors will get the chance to see the detection technology in action.

European auto safety ratings will include whether vehicles contain sensors that detect children left unattended next year. Japan will require safety equipment to be installed in buses transporting children.

The global market for these systems is tipped to reach $83.13 billions in 2030, which is up 27x from 2022.

Demand for millimetre wave detection technology is also tipped to grow, and Asahi Kasei has aims to triple sales between fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2030.

The global leads in chips meant to detect babies left in vehicles are U.S. and European chipmakers. Asahi Kasei is attempting to use it sensing technologies to break into market. The company also foresees the chip being used in senior monitoring systems.