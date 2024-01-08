TCL has become a key player in the Australian consumer electronics market, already the world’s biggest manufacture of TVs TCL is set to release “one of the world’s largest” QD-Mini LED TVs during their CES press conference.

Despite the failure of their mobile phones in Australia TCL manufacture a wide range of devices across multiple product categories, though it’s most famous for its TVs.

This year there will be over 100 “cutting-edge TCL products” on show including QD-Mini LED TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, mobile devices, commercial displays and a new range of appliances that will take on the likes of Electrolux and arch-rival Hisense.

As for the world’s largest” QD-Mini LED TV the Company has already announced a 115-inch monster display at IFA back in September, so this one would have to match or exceed that size.

It also promises a spate of new home theatre products and a new device ecosystem that’s being advertised as “one of the industry’s first smart connected mobile device entertainment solutions.”

TCL’s being cagey on this one, though the company did say the tech would integrate with smartphones, tablets, smart glasses and other gadgets.

Finally, there’s a promise to show off the “latest breakthroughs in display technology.”

This is set to be the company’s NXTPAPER tech, which optimizes displays for the human eye.

This platform got a refresh back in February, but it looks like the colour paper-like screen technology will be getting even more features shortly.

We will know shortly what’s coming.