HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Finally Delivers on ‘Batterygate’ Payouts

Apple Finally Delivers on ‘Batterygate’ Payouts

By | 8 Jan 2024

iPhone users are finally getting paid compensation for Apple slowing their handsets to counter the effects of underperforming batteries.

It is now seven years since Apple released iOS 10.2.1, a maintenance release which among a range of security measures included a feature to throttle iPhones when they were handling a heavy load of tasks. This was due to problems users were experiencing with older batteries which would suddenly shut down iPhone 6, 7 and SE models without warning. However, it meant that many iPhones during that period were underperforming.

Apple Batterygate payout

Apple Batterygate payout

A series of class actions followed which in 2018 were consolidated into a major case conducted through the US District Court in California. In the end, Apple proposed a US$500 million deal to settle the class action lawsuits. According to Appleinsider.com, users of devices including ” iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus and SE device owners who performed certain software updates, will receive US$25 each for their troubles”, it reported in 2020.

“That pay out could reach up to $500 per instance should collective claims and attorneys fees not reach $310 million,” Appleinsider said at the time.

The settlement applies only to US residents who were part of a claim lodged in 2020.

The agreement left the door open to a larger pay out if the pool of money paid less than the anticipated legal fees. That appears to be the case with users receiving up to around US$92 for their trouble, according to social media posts.

Gizmochina reports that Apple still uses a performance management system, but nowadays there is more transparency around its use, including the “battery health” feature which rates a battery’s current lifespan and includes an option to disable throttling.

 



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Is 2024 Set To Be A Really Bad Year For Apple?
Qualcomm Unveils Chip To Take On Apple Vision Pro
Samsung & Qualcomm Partner To Fight Apple Vision Pro
Expensive Smartphones Sold Well in 2023 But Rest of Market Sagged: Counterpoint
Apple Shares Fall Amid Barclays Warnings
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Acer Revamps Swift & Aspire Laptops With New Intel Processors & CoPilot
Latest News
/
January 8, 2024
/
Casio Reveals G-SHOCK Watches With Health Tracking & GPS
Latest News
/
January 8, 2024
/
Are New Roku TVs Set To Go On Sale In OZ
Latest News
/
January 8, 2024
/
Acer Unveils 57” Monitor At CES 2024
Latest News
/
January 8, 2024
/
Microsoft To Launch Exclusive Game On Rival Platforms
Latest News
/
January 8, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Acer Revamps Swift & Aspire Laptops With New Intel Processors & CoPilot
Latest News
/
January 8, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Acer has debuted the latest additions to their Swift and Aspire laptop ranges, powered by Intel’s Core Ultra processors, as...
Read More