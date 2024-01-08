iPhone users are finally getting paid compensation for Apple slowing their handsets to counter the effects of underperforming batteries.

It is now seven years since Apple released iOS 10.2.1, a maintenance release which among a range of security measures included a feature to throttle iPhones when they were handling a heavy load of tasks. This was due to problems users were experiencing with older batteries which would suddenly shut down iPhone 6, 7 and SE models without warning. However, it meant that many iPhones during that period were underperforming.

A series of class actions followed which in 2018 were consolidated into a major case conducted through the US District Court in California. In the end, Apple proposed a US$500 million deal to settle the class action lawsuits. According to Appleinsider.com, users of devices including ” iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus and SE device owners who performed certain software updates, will receive US$25 each for their troubles”, it reported in 2020.

“That pay out could reach up to $500 per instance should collective claims and attorneys fees not reach $310 million,” Appleinsider said at the time.

The settlement applies only to US residents who were part of a claim lodged in 2020.

The agreement left the door open to a larger pay out if the pool of money paid less than the anticipated legal fees. That appears to be the case with users receiving up to around US$92 for their trouble, according to social media posts.

Gizmochina reports that Apple still uses a performance management system, but nowadays there is more transparency around its use, including the “battery health” feature which rates a battery’s current lifespan and includes an option to disable throttling.