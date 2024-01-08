Apple Finally Delivers on ‘Batterygate’ Payouts
iPhone users are finally getting paid compensation for Apple slowing their handsets to counter the effects of underperforming batteries.
It is now seven years since Apple released iOS 10.2.1, a maintenance release which among a range of security measures included a feature to throttle iPhones when they were handling a heavy load of tasks. This was due to problems users were experiencing with older batteries which would suddenly shut down iPhone 6, 7 and SE models without warning. However, it meant that many iPhones during that period were underperforming.
A series of class actions followed which in 2018 were consolidated into a major case conducted through the US District Court in California. In the end, Apple proposed a US$500 million deal to settle the class action lawsuits. According to Appleinsider.com, users of devices including ” iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus and SE device owners who performed certain software updates, will receive US$25 each for their troubles”, it reported in 2020.
“That pay out could reach up to $500 per instance should collective claims and attorneys fees not reach $310 million,” Appleinsider said at the time.
The settlement applies only to US residents who were part of a claim lodged in 2020.
The agreement left the door open to a larger pay out if the pool of money paid less than the anticipated legal fees. That appears to be the case with users receiving up to around US$92 for their trouble, according to social media posts.
Gizmochina reports that Apple still uses a performance management system, but nowadays there is more transparency around its use, including the “battery health” feature which rates a battery’s current lifespan and includes an option to disable throttling.