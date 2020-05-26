Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera Rolling Out To Major Retailers

The versatile Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera – which can be used for outdoor lighting and/or security purposes – will begin rolling out across Australia’s major retailers from June, at a recommended retail price of $449.

The CES 2020 Innovation Award Honouree floodlight camera delivers powerful LED lighting, an integrated 2K HDR camera (with 160° field of view), a two-way audio system, an XL rechargeable battery, and a built-in siren. The camera also supports colour night vision, capturing a clearer picture in dark conditions than traditional black and white.

Through Arlo’s AI subscription-based service Arlo Smart, users can access the last 30 days of 2K cloud recordings (these are deleted on a 30-day basis). Through the Arlo app, users can also view live streams and adjust camera settings.

“As the first wire-free 2K variant on the market, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera offers an even more comprehensive home security solution for consumers with increased illumination. Boasting a seamlessly integrated camera and floodlight design, the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is an ideal all-in-one solution to keep a watchful eye on homes and small businesses alike,” said Brad Little, Vice-President and Managing Director of APAC Arlo.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is designed to be easy to use at every step. Therefore, it can be easily installed in a range of outdoor environments and integrates with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation, and control. This model can work as a standalone security camera or feed into an existing Arlo security ecosystem.