Segway-Ninebot Launches New E-Scooter In Oz – KickScooter E22

Segway-Ninebot has brought its latest electric scooter (e-scooter) Ninebot KickScooter E22 to Australia. Previously, it was only available in China.

You can pre-order a KickScooter E22 now at JB HI-FI, PCByte or directly at segwayninebotau.com.au for $999. As a pre-order promotion, Segway-Ninebot is throwing in free Drift W1’s.

The Ninebot KickScooter E22 offers riders a number of upgrades compared to previous models, such as the 9-inch FlatFree Tires, which elevate the user and absorb shock to allow for a more comfortable ride. These pneumatic tires are puncture-proof, having an inner tube filled with new PU foaming material.

Also adding to the durability is the Aviation Grade 6 series aluminium frame, which has been ride tested for more than 10,000km.

The Ninebot KickScooter E22 packs greater power than older design, with 700W power, a max speed of 20km per hour, and gradability of 15%.

While this e-scooter can be folded, it does weigh 13.5kg, so it can easily fit into the back of a car but is a little heavy if you’re taking it on public transport.

Like e-bikes, e-scooters could be a good method of helping people safely return to work and easing pressure on public transport systems. The electric boost provided by these devices enables a wider proportion of the population to use them to travel long distances.

The KickScooter E22 comes with an external battery pack, which allows riders to travel up to 43km at a speed of 20km per hour.