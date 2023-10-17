HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Are Apple Refreshing iPads With New Chips?

Are Apple Refreshing iPads With New Chips?

By | 17 Oct 2023

Rumours are circulating that Apple are set to announce a surprise iPad update this week, which should be available on three iPads, the base model, iPad Air, and iPad Mini.

Some leaks are suggesting a more likely announcement is a 3rd generation Apple Pencil instead of new tablet versions, however sources claim the only indication is that it’s “something” iPad related.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg said, “I don’t believe updates of any significance are imminent.” He proceeded to mention Apple is developing versions of the iPads with new chips.

A leak from September noted the Apple Pencil 3 would add interchangeable magnetic tips.

It’s been reported Apple could issue a press release announcing the iPad Air and Mini have been bumped to M2 and A16 Bionic chips.

Last year, the company refreshed the iPad Air and 10th Gen iPad, however it’s been twice as long since the iPad Mini was refreshed.

There are rumours Apple’s iPad Mini’s display controller will be updated in order to address a jelly scroll issue, but apart from these, Apple aren’t in talks to change much else.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
High Level Changes At Apple As Senior Executives Quit
iPhone Case Transforms Phone Into Diving Camera
Apple’s OLED MacBooks Won’t Arrive Anytime Soon
Apple MacBooks Take A Dive 24% Down
Apple Combats Radiation Testing With iPhone 12 Software Update
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Gag Order ‘Rejected’ The Crest Company Owner, Charged With Raping 14 Year Old Girl
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
Pro-Ject Introduces Pink Floyd Inspired Turntable
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
NetGear Launches Its 1st WiFi 7 Router
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
Intel Reveals Its Powerful 14th Gen CPUs With 6GHz
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Gag Order ‘Rejected’ The Crest Company Owner, Charged With Raping 14 Year Old Girl
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
An application to Gag ChannelNews, from revealing the name of a well known, industry executive who was charged with the...
Read More