HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LinkedIn Cuts 668 Jobs, 2nd Layoff This Year

LinkedIn Cuts 668 Jobs, 2nd Layoff This Year

By | 17 Oct 2023

LinkedIn will be slashing 668 jobs across multiple teams, including engineering, product, talent, and finance, which will be the 2nd round of layoffs this year as less companies are using the platform.

The company said in a post that it is “continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure we continue to deliver value to our members.”

The platform is seeing less demand for its services, as fewer employees look for new jobs, and fewer companies hire, leading the network to close down its Chinese jobs app, and cut around 716 roles.

LinkedIn grew under Microsoft, after being acquired for $26.2 billion (USD) in 2016. It was revealed revenue rose 5% for the quarter ending June 30th, and forecast growth for the quarter ending September 30th was in the “low-to-mid single digits.”

Microsoft are set to report earnings for the entire company next week.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Deal Done
Microsoft CoPilot Comes To Outlook
New EU Tech Rules May Apply to Apple & Microsoft
ASUS Takes Over Intel Product Lines
OOps! Sonos Panics, After Top Director Quits To Join Arch Rival Amazon
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Gag Order ‘Rejected’ The Crest Company Owner, Charged With Raping 14 Year Old Girl
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
Pro-Ject Introduces Pink Floyd Inspired Turntable
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
NetGear Launches Its 1st WiFi 7 Router
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
Intel Reveals Its Powerful 14th Gen CPUs With 6GHz
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Gag Order ‘Rejected’ The Crest Company Owner, Charged With Raping 14 Year Old Girl
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
An application to Gag ChannelNews, from revealing the name of a well known, industry executive who was charged with the...
Read More