Apple’s VR Headset Expected In Stores By Xmas

By | 5 Jun 2023

A leaked memo has revealed that Apple plans to have its Reality Pro headset in stores by Christmas, with an initial manufacturing order of half a million units.

The memo comes from Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring who tracks Apple.

“While we expect Apple’s AR/VR headset to be unveiled next week, our supply chain checks suggest mass production won’t start until October ’23, with general availability most likely ahead of the December holidays,” the memo reads.

Woodring said an initial production run of half a million units will retail at a A$4,500 price point, which will see Apple “close to breakeven at first”.

The WWDC keynote will take place overnight, which is when the headset is expected to be revealed.

 



