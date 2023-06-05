Apple usually releases an annual major software update for all devices, ranging from iPhone and Apple Watch to iPad and Mac.

This year the expected update for iPhone is iOS 17, and for Apple Watch it is expected to be watchOS 10.

New features coming with the iPadOS 17 update have been rumoured and below is what is expected to come included.

iPadOS 17 is expected to be announced at WWDC today, June 5th, with expectations of public betas appearing in July, and the final version expected to be released in mid-September.

Apple announced the holding of its Worldwide Developer conference (WWDC) between June 5th and June 9th, typically holding a Day One keynote, announcing all the new software.

There have been rumours spreading around what is to be expected on the iPadOS 17, which include the introduction of third-party app stores, and a redesigned Lock Screen, that was introduced to iPhone on iOS 16, but was not transferred to the iPad.

Other features rumoured are the support for the Reality Pro headset, and some improvements to Apple’s native apps including Calendar and Mail.

There are also rumours surrounding multi-user support, meaning iPads shared with multiple users can use it on their own profile, just like with Mac.

There are also talks about which iPad models will be compatible with iPadOS 17, as only the iPad Air (2nd Gen) and iPad Mini (4th Gen) were compatible with iPadOS 16.

There are claims three models could be compatible with iPadOS 17, with reportedly the iPad (5th Gen), iPad Pro 9.7-inch (1st Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st Gen), all losing support.

This means there are still 20 versions that could be compatible, and below are the iPad models expected to be compatible.