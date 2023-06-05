HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Details Confirmed For Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

By | 5 Jun 2023

Samsung unveiled its new 49-inch gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G9, at the 2023 CES, revealing it features a 5,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution, with a 240Hz refresh rate.

In January, other details were also unveiled, including the fact the monitor is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, corresponding to 250nits full area brightness and 400nits peak brightness.

It has also been said to deliver a 0.1ms response time and come with Samsung’s Gaming Hub software already installed.

At the moment, the monitor is still yet to be launched, but Samsung have revealed some new details in a recent teaser.

It has been designed with a curvature of 1800R and boasts a response time of 0.03ms.

The display features Adaptive Sync support and received AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. This allows for reduced image tearing using the AMD graphics cards.

Samsung have also claimed the panel can achieve a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 with assistance from the “Advanced Neo Quantum AI” processor.

It features DisplayPort 1.4, micro-HDMI 2.1, and HDMI 2.1 video inputs. Branding two USB 3.0 Type-A downstream ports and a USB Type-B upstream port. This allows additional connectivity options.

It comes equipped with 5W stereo speakers, and offers built-in audio capabilities. The stand is adjustable, with heights of up to 120mm and a tilt range of -2 to +15 degrees.

The release date or pricing have yet to be released, but according to majority of the specifications being unveiled, it expected to hit shelves sooner rather than later.



