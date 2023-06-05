Samsung unveiled its new 49-inch gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G9, at the 2023 CES, revealing it features a 5,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution, with a 240Hz refresh rate.

In January, other details were also unveiled, including the fact the monitor is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, corresponding to 250nits full area brightness and 400nits peak brightness.

It has also been said to deliver a 0.1ms response time and come with Samsung’s Gaming Hub software already installed.