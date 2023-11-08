Apple could soon change to in-house developed batteries for its smartphones, and if the tech giant does, it could bring about significant improvements in potential battery performance.

A South Korean report indicated that Apple would employ the proprietary battery tech so the cells could be used in the next generation of iPhones, which might launch in 2025.

However, the report suggests that the iPhone 16 lineup will probably not have this update.

According to the report, Apple is developing proprietary battery tech to most likely due to the overall battery life and/or the advanced rapid charging rate support.

In another report, the ET News said the company is clearly engaged in the manufacturing of the materials that will be worked into the new batteries.

Additionally, the report includes that Apple is exploring how to enhance the performance of cathode materials best.

Within the battery, Apple is also looking into Carbon Nanotubes or CNTs as a possible conductive material for elevated performance and is considering an increase to its silicon content in the cathode materials for its iPhone batteries.

The updated smartphones will have graphite as a secondary material to support reducing charging and discharging periods. However, the iPhone manufacturer may also decide to increase the silicon content in the cathode materials.