Porsche Design has revealed its first outdoor Bluetooth speaker, the PDS20, which embodies unique Porsche Design DNA.

It has two passive radiators, as well as a 1.75-inch woofer for a powerful bass experience. Housed in a minimal cylinder, it is satin anodised aluminium finished, with a grey acoustic fabric.

There’s a silicone carrying strap function, which also serves as a shock protection, making the speaker suitable for indoors and outdoors.

The strap also provides personalization, available in two colours, Agate Grey and Shade Green, which is the colour of the Porsche 911 Dakar sports car. These straps can also be easily changed.

The speaker is IP67 dust and water resistant, and comes with a 10-hour play time. It has an included USB-A to USB-C cable, and only takes three hours to reach fully charged.

With a built-in microphone, users can interact with a voice assistant to navigate playlists, manage calls and messages, and more on connected devices.

For stereo sounds, users can take a second speaker, and pair them via Bluetooth, adding volume, and playing audio in stereo.

The Porsche Design PDS20 Outdoor Speaker will be available from November this year, and will retail for $245.00 AUD, in Porsche Design stores, specialist retailers, online at the Porsche website, and select online stores.