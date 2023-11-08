HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Porsche Design To Launch 1st Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Porsche Design To Launch 1st Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

By | 8 Nov 2023

Porsche Design has revealed its first outdoor Bluetooth speaker, the PDS20, which embodies unique Porsche Design DNA.

It has two passive radiators, as well as a 1.75-inch woofer for a powerful bass experience. Housed in a minimal cylinder, it is satin anodised aluminium finished, with a grey acoustic fabric.

There’s a silicone carrying strap function, which also serves as a shock protection, making the speaker suitable for indoors and outdoors.

The strap also provides personalization, available in two colours, Agate Grey and Shade Green, which is the colour of the Porsche 911 Dakar sports car. These straps can also be easily changed.

The speaker is IP67 dust and water resistant, and comes with a 10-hour play time. It has an included USB-A to USB-C cable, and only takes three hours to reach fully charged.

With a built-in microphone, users can interact with a voice assistant to navigate playlists, manage calls and messages, and more on connected devices.

For stereo sounds, users can take a second speaker, and pair them via Bluetooth, adding volume, and playing audio in stereo.

The Porsche Design PDS20 Outdoor Speaker will be available from November this year, and will retail for $245.00 AUD, in Porsche Design stores, specialist retailers, online at the Porsche website, and select online stores.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
New Marshall Speaker Rocks 360° Surround Sound
BlueAnt Launches $69 Palm-Sized Bluetooth Speaker
House Of Marley Unveil It’s Loudest Speaker Ever
JBL’s Go 3 And Clip 4 Compact Speakers Get The Eco Treatment
Take Porsche’s New Wireless Earbuds For A Spin
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Master & Dynamic Brings AI To New True Wireless Buds
Latest News
/
November 8, 2023
/
OPTUS: “Sorry” Doesn’t Cut It Anymore, Australia Needs A Backup Plan & The Feds Need To Act
Latest News
/
November 8, 2023
/
Google Described As An Oppressor and Cheat In Epic Fight
Latest News
/
November 8, 2023
/
BlueAnt Has A New $279 Portable Speaker That Even Sonos Should Be Worried About
Latest News
/
November 8, 2023
/
Apple Delays Work On Next Year’s Software Updates
Latest News
/
November 8, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Master & Dynamic Brings AI To New True Wireless Buds
Latest News
/
November 8, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Master & Dynamic has introduced a new ANC true wireless earbuds, the MW09, featuring new AI talk capabilities in a...
Read More