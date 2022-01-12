HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple's 'App Tracking Transparency' Hasn't Stopped App Tracking

Apple’s ‘App Tracking Transparency’ Hasn’t Stopped App Tracking

12 Jan 2022

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature, which so worried Facebook that it took out full page ads warning against, has seemingly made no difference in the number of third-party trackers, or tracking connection attempts.

That’s according to the Lockdown Privacy app who have crunched the number, using ten top ranked apps: Yelp, Telegram, Grubhub, Run Rich 3D, Starbucks, Streamer Life!, Subway Surfers, Cash App, DoorDash and Peacock TV.

Despite users choosing “Ask App Not To Track”, the apps could still track users, and were given the users’ IP addresses, regardless.

Lockdown Privacy didn’t mince words, declare “App Tracking Transparency is a dud”.



