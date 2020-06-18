Apple WWDC Under Siege Over ‘Hostile’ App Store Terms

Developers of apps on Apple’s App Store have continued to put pressure on the tech giant to change ‘hostile’ third-party terms and conditions – potentially intensifying tensions prior to next week’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

Concerns intensified after the CTO of new email app shared that Apple was seeking to receive a cut of the service’s subscription fee. A slew of other developers have come to his support in agreement.

The news comes as Apple prepares to launch its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next week, which some commentators claim could be hampered by rising frustrations.

The five-day event has been turned into a virtual forum following coronavirus restrictions globally.

The event seeks to showcase new software and technologies, in a bid to entice developers to utilise them.

It comes after the European Union launched a formal probe into the Apple’s App Store rules over market competition within the digital products market.

“That’s a real nice app you have there, it’d be a shame if that bug fix couldn’t get to your users.” They’re the mafia running a protection racket. — Mike, the avid indoorsman (@mroach) June 17, 2020

Reported by BBC Tech , Chicago-based software firm Basecamp – which offers and an alternative to Gmail, Outlook and Mail – was informed it must offer an in-app payment option, which Apple would receive a 30% cut.

Basecamp CTO, David Heinemeier Hansson, took to Twitter to air his frustrations, which has since gained traction with other developers.

Tech commentators are curious to see whether Apple will address some of these frustrations at WWDC, as the debate has further gained traction online.