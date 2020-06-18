HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Global Smartwatch Shipments Surge 12% In Q1

Global Smartwatch Shipments Surge 12% In Q1

By | 18 Jun 2020
, ,

According to the latest figures from market research firm Canalys, worldwide shipments of smartwatches grew by 12% year-on-year in Q1 2020 despite the COVID-19 crisis, reaching 14.3 million units.

While Apple remains the top smartwatch vendor in the world, its smartwatch shipments fell by 13% in the first quarter of the year, bucking the overall trend of growth. Nevertheless, WatchOS still gained 4 million new active users in Q1, bringing the total installed base to roughly 70 million.

Huawei recorded the most significant year-on-year growth in Q1 2020, rising by 113% to ship 2.1 million smartwatches. The brand now accounts for 14.9% of global market share.

Samsung was third, accounting for 12.4% of the market and shipping 1.8 million smartwatches. This represents year-on-year growth of 46%.

In Q1 Garmin recorded year-on-year growth of 39%, while Fitbit fell by 21%.

For the first time ever, North American shipments accounted for less than one third of the global total. Smartwatch shipments in China grew by 66%, rivalling North American shipments.

By end-2020, Canalys estimates that there will be more than 150 million global smartwatch users.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
What Apple Is Expected To Unveil At WWDC 2020: ARM Chips & iOS 14
LEAKED: Samsung Galaxy Watch3 With Rotating Bezel
Fitbit Versa smartwatch fitness tracker wearables
ACCC: ‘Google’s Fitbit Acquisition Raises Concerns’
Apple WWDC Under Siege Over ‘Hostile’ App Store Terms
Samsung Turns The Screws On Oppo In Key Asian Market
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

What Apple Is Expected To Unveil At WWDC 2020: ARM Chips & iOS 14
Apple Latest News
/
June 18, 2020
/
LEAKED: Samsung Galaxy Watch3 With Rotating Bezel
Latest News smartwatches Wearables
/
June 18, 2020
/
Fitbit Versa smartwatch fitness tracker wearables
ACCC: ‘Google’s Fitbit Acquisition Raises Concerns’
ACCC FitBit Google
/
June 18, 2020
/
Harman Kardon Release NEO Waterproof Speaker In Oz
Latest News Sound
/
June 18, 2020
/
Kogan-Backed eStore Expands Oz Robotic Fulfilment Centres
Industry Latest News
/
June 18, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

What Apple Is Expected To Unveil At WWDC 2020: ARM Chips & iOS 14
Apple Latest News
/
June 18, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The upcoming Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), set to commence virtually on the 22nd June, is likely to see a...
Read More