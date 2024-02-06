According to sources, Apple is currently planning a foldable device which could become available for consumers by 2026 – 2027.

The internal screen size is tipped to be 7 or 8-inches, and it could possibly be a replacement for the iPad Mini.

Specifications have yet to be finalised, and the company is reportedly also working on a new generation iPad Mini OLED screen.

This is due to the plans it has to introduce OLED screens to its iPad Pro range later this year.

Additionally, Samsung Display and LG Display have reportedly supplied samples of foldable screen panels to Apple, in sizes 6-inches and 7-inches.

If or when Apple will confirm this device is a go remains unclear, however, it’s likely when it does, Apple will first place panel orders with Samsung Display.

LG Display will likely begin mass production for these foldables a year later, given Apple goes with a two-supplier strategy.

There are also rumours Apple could launch a 20.25-inch foldable product by 2028, which will be branded iPad or Mac.