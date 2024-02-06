Many Samsung Galaxy S24 owners have complained about experiencing Android Auto issues in their cars.

More specifically, the issue is affecting SEAT, Skoda, and Volkswagen cars, and is widespread among the owners of these cars.

Affected users are unable to connect to cars via Android Auto.

All parties involved have been notified regarding the issue, including Samsung, Google, and the car manufacturers.

According to internal investigations, the issue sits with the software running on the car’s infotainment systems. It could also be connected to how Android handles hotspot IP addresses, but this has yet to be confirmed.

The affected car manufacturers are reportedly working on a fix, but before then, Samsung has created a dedicated support page for the issue.

The page states, “Some users have reported that they are unable to use Android Auto to connect their Galaxy S24 to their Volkswagen, Skoda, or SEAT cars. If you are experiencing this issue, try the steps below…”

“If none of these steps resolve your issue, please contact your Volkswagen, Skoda, or SEAT customer centre or service centre. These manufacturers have confirmed that they are working on software updates for the affected vehicles.”

The suggested troubleshooting steps aren’t complicated, and include checking the car for Android Auto compatibility, and whether it’s enabled.

Other steps include checking the USB cable and updating software on the phone and car. Updating the car’s software may involve a trip to the dealer.