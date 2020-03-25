Apple Watch Gets A Trump Deal

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO: The Trump Administration has granted Apple a tariff waiver request for Apple Watch smartwatches.

The exemption will enable Apple to import the finished devices from China without paying a 7.5 percent duty.

The Apple Watch was one of the iPhone maker’s products facing tariffs as part of import restrictions from China which went into effect last September.

In its request for the wavier, Apple said the Watch is a consumer electronics device and not strategically important or related to China industrial programs.

Apple has also dropped a two-device limit on online purchases of iPhones. Online Apple stores from the US to mainland China now allow customers to buy more than 10 devices. However, purchase limits remain for some iPad and MacBook models.