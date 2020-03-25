HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Watch Gets A Trump Deal

Apple Watch Gets A Trump Deal

By | 25 Mar 2020
, , , , , , ,

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO: The Trump Administration has granted Apple a tariff waiver request for Apple Watch smartwatches.

The exemption will enable Apple to import the finished devices from China without paying a 7.5 percent duty. 

The Apple Watch was one of the iPhone maker’s products facing tariffs as part of import restrictions from China which went into effect last September.

In its request for the wavier, Apple said the Watch is a consumer electronics device and not strategically important or related to China industrial programs. 

Apple has also dropped a two-device limit on online purchases of iPhones. Online Apple stores from the US to mainland China now allow customers to buy more than 10 devices. However, purchase limits remain for some iPad and MacBook models.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple Look To Reopen Stores In April Blow To Partners
Google Fit app
Best 10 Health Apps For Your Wearable Device 2020
Apple's 2020 MacBook Air.
Apple Doubles Storage, Lowers RRP On New MacBook Air
After 500 Days Apple Release New iPad Pro
Apple Plans Entry-Level IPhone
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Companies To Coordinate Supply And Local Manufacture Of Medical Equipment
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 25, 2020
/
anonymous person
Perils Of Working From Home: The Rise Of Zoombombing
Coronavirus Latest News Zoom
/
March 25, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Wesfarmers Close Kmart Stores Harvey Norman Tipped To Follow
Coronavirus Distribution Harvey Norman
/
March 25, 2020
/
CBA runs AI Over 230,000 Words Of ASIC Regulation
Communication Content Industry
/
March 25, 2020
/
AU Govt Moves To Ban Web Sites
Brands Communication Content
/
March 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Companies To Coordinate Supply And Local Manufacture Of Medical Equipment
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In order to ensure the supply of ventilators, testing kits, personal protective equipment and other medical equipment during the COVID-19...
Read More