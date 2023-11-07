Apple Watch users have been left frustrated, after the rollout of the latest watchOS 10.1 update, resulted in many reporting their battery was being drained of power.

“After the latest update 10.1 my series 6 battery is not charging over 50% and it drains the battery in about 15 minutes,” said one user.

The issue seems to be related to the watchOS 10.1 update, which rolled out at the end of October, for the Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

“I have the series 9 and after the 10.1 update my battery only last like 2-3 hours at full charge.”

Another added: “Mine charges to 100% and then dies within 2 hours.”

“Never had issues with battery life at all before this… I’m so irritated.”

One also said: “Series 8 here. Same prob. This is ridiculous.”

The reasoning behind the battery drain issue remains unclear, however Apple has claimed it’s working on a fix.

An internal Apple memo, sent to Apple Authorised Service Providers, said an update is “coming soon.”

To check the capacity of the battery on an Apple Watch, open the Settings app, and scroll to Battery.

Tap Battery Health, and the watch’s capacity will be there relative to when it was new.

Apple said, “Lower capacity may result in fewer hours of usage between charges.”

“Built-in dynamic software and hardware systems will help counter performance impacts that may be noticed as your watch battery chemically ages.”

This isn’t the only Apple product that is facing battery drain claims. iPhone users constantly report battery drainage after software updates.

A researcher has said, “Installing a new OS on an iPhone triggers a lot of stuff to go on in the background, from indexing to recalibrating the battery, and this can go on for hours or even days.”

“Not only does this consume power, but the battery recalibration can give the impression that the battery is draining more rapidly when in fact it isn’t.”

“Add to this the dual factor of a lot of app updates happening following a new release, combined with a lot of new features available that may put more drain on an older handset.”

Another issue being reported with the update is excessive overheating. It’s been previously noted though that overheating often leads to charging problems. The heat affects the performance of lithium-ion batteries, causing the ions to move faster, which leads to battery depletion and shorter battery life.

Unveiled alongside the iPhone 15 in September was the Apple Watch Series 9, bringing with it hardware and software innovations, as well as the ‘double tap’ feature. The watchOS 10.1 update allows users to control their watches with one hand, without needing to touch the screen.