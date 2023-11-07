HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
YouTube Doubles Fee In Select Markets

By | 7 Nov 2023

YouTube Premium’s price is increasing within several countries, including Australia, some of Europe, and parts of South America.

On Reddit, one user shared their YouTube Premium price went from $30 to $42 per month for a Family plan beginning on November 30th.

Another user said they were informed of a €6 increase, making the Family plan cost €24 per month in Germany.

Whereas in Argentina, users have said they are facing a hard-to-swallow 100% raise in pricing.

According to 9to5Google, so far the international cost rise has affected Australia, Austria, Chile, Argentina, Germany, Poland, and Turkey, but more countries may face similar price increases as YouTube is rolling out the increase slowly.

Google said the YouTube Premium pricing increase is so the company can focus on “delivering great service and features.”

For the cost to remove ads, there might still be sponsored video messages in YouTube videos.

The price increase has been instated with YouTube’s international restriction on ad-blockers.



