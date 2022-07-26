HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple TV Set To Feature 8K Video

Apple TV Set To Feature 8K Video

By | 26 Jul 2022

Your Apple TV might soon be able to play 8K video, according to a reference in the company’s tvOS 16 beta code.

A report by flatpanelshd says that Apple is gearing up to add AV1 support to it’s tvOS, iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

AV1 was created by the Alliance for Open Media as a royalty-free alternative to HEVC, which is used for 4K streaming.

Most major TV makers have already implemented AV1 in hardware, as has Netflix and YouTube in software, but Apple are yet to implement it, despite being part of the alliance that created it.

The question over whether Apple will add it to the current Apple TV 4K or wait until the Apple TV 2022 is released has now been raised. According to hdtvtest, the Apple TV 4K may struggle with 8K video, as the A12 Bionic chip it uses doesn’t support hardware decoding for AV1, whilst the HDMI 2.1 port is capped at 18gbps data transfer.

Whilst Apple could very well release AV1 for 4K on the current gen Apple TV, it seems like it might wait for the more capable device.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Steve Jobs Prototype Apple Computer Up For Auction
Apple Lobby Against Anti-Competitive Practices, Protect Privacy
Apple Unveil ‘Two-Pronged’ Healthcare Strategy
Smartphone Shipments Fall 9% In June Quarter
Defective MacBook Keyboards Cost Apple $72 Million
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Myer On A Roll Best Results Since 2017
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
Win 11 A Buggy Mess, Start Menu Still An Issue
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
Apple Closer To First Car Than First Thought, Hundreds Of Patents Revealed
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
Google Launch ‘New’ Play Store Logo
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
Meta Introduce Music Revenue Sharing For Facebook Videos
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Myer On A Roll Best Results Since 2017
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Some were tipping that Premier Investments a major shareholder in Myer would own the big Melbourne headquartered retailer by now,...
Read More