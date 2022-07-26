Microsoft’s latest updates have broken the start menu, leaving many users who opted to download the latest OS without its most integral feature.

Updates KB5015882 and KB5015814 seem to be the culprits, with the bug causing the start menu to disappear once its clicked.

Windows 10 suffered from a reel of harmful updates during its time, but is now finished, optimized and easy to use. Unfortunately, Windows 11 may suffer from the same plague of buggy updates.

Despite the OS being buggy and broken, Microsoft is extremely keen for users to make the change.

Compared to Windows 10, Windows 11 has had a low adoption rate, which is likely a result of the change in task bar and layout, as well as the high requirements needed to run it, which many business laptops don’t have.

To combat this, Microsoft has introduced “guided simulations”, designed to help explain the new features and how they work. The simulations feature Megan and Allan, two imaginary IT workers for a company called Contoso. The three simulations give you a general introduction to the new features, how to deploy a could printer with Universal Print and how to use Autopilot, which allows admins to configure devices.

Microsoft has always been adamant about ensuring users adopt their software, with Microsoft Edge constantly asking you to give it a change when you install Chrome, or Bing telling you that it will save the polar bears when you search for Google. This latest software breaking bug however is unlikely to get people excited.

Microsoft has acknowledged the Start Menu issue and are currently working on a fix.