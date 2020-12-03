HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple TV Arrives On Sony Smart TVs In Oz

Apple TV Arrives On Sony Smart TVs In Oz

By | 3 Dec 2020
,

Apple TV will finally come to Sony smart TVs in Australia, starting on this year’s X9000H series.

The software update that will bring Apple’s streaming service to Sony TVs was announced in October, but has now arrived on Australian shores.

According to Aki Hosoda, Head of TV, Sony ANZ, the app will give Sony smart TV customers access to a broad range of channels and original streaming content.

“We are thrilled to be offering the Apple TV app on our latest Sony X9000H series, with plans to roll out the app further on select models by the end of the year.

“The Apple TV app will open up an even bigger world of entertainment, allowing customers to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels and more, in addition to a whole range of entertainment apps available on our smart TVs,” said Hosoda.

The Apple TV app will come to Sony’s Z8H, A8H, X95H, X80H, Z9G, A9G, X95G, X85G, Z9F and A9F smart TVs over December, with the firmware update now also available for manual download through sony.com.au.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
More Problems Emerge For Sony As Sales Slump
Apple Slumps To 4th Spot In Smartphone Market Overtaken By Chinese Brand
Could Apple And Samsung Partner On An iPhone Periscope Camera?
$16.2m Fine Douses Dodgy iPhone Water Resistance Claims
Microsoft To Add Xbox To Smart TVs in 2021
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Criminals Funnelling Money From Businesses In Sophisticated Email Scam
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Aqipa Take On OZ Speaker Brand Alongside Devialet
Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Indi Imports Hires Gary Tye To Head Up Sales
Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
Notebooks Fuel Surging PC Market In Age Of COVID
Industry Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
D-Link Releases Bluetooth Adapter Which Upgrades PCs To Wi-Fi 6
D-Link Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Criminals Funnelling Money From Businesses In Sophisticated Email Scam
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Criminals are exploiting auto-forwarding rules to help successfully funnel money using Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, the FBI warns. The...
Read More