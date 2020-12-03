Criminals are exploiting auto-forwarding rules to help successfully funnel money using Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, the FBI warns.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted a mass shift to telework among many businesses around the world, has resulted in an increased use of web-based email applications.

According to FBI reporting, cyber criminals are implementing auto-forwarding rules on victims’ web-based email clients to conceal their activities. The web-based client’s forwarding rules often do not sync with the desktop client, limiting the rules’ visibility to cyber security administrators.

Cyber criminals then capitalize on this reduced visibility to increase the likelihood of a successful business email compromise (BEC). BEC schemes resulted in more than $1.7 billion in worldwide losses reported to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) in 2019.

The FBI is sharing this information to inform companies of this email rule forwarding vulnerability, which may leave businesses more susceptible to BEC.

During an incident in August 2020, the hackers created three auto-forwarding rules within an email used by a company in the manufacturing industry.

The first rule auto-forwarded any email using the financial terms “bank”, “payment”, ‘invoice”, “wire” or “check” to the cyber criminal’s email address.

The FBI drew up a list of ways businesses can mitigate the risk of falling victim to BEC scams, including: