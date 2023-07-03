Apple have announced it will permanently be deleting ‘My Photo Stream’ from iPhone devices at the end of this month. The feature is known for automatically storing pictures taken in the last 30 days. The feature stopped uploading pictures on June 26th in preparation for the shutdown, with everything in the album being deleted on July 26th.

Any photos that were uploaded to ‘My Photo Stream’ before June 26th however, will remain in iCloud for 30 days from the date of upload, and still be available on devices that have the feature enabled.

To ensure no photos are lost, users can go into the My Photo Stream album in the camera roll, and save the images to the device or iCloud.

“The photos in My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of your devices, so as long as you have the device with your originals, you won’t lose any photos as part of this process.”

If a photo doesn’t appear in the library on the iPhone, iPad or Mac, users must be sure to save it to the library on the device, with those who use iCloud not needing to do anything else.

The removal of this feature will mean iCloud is the “best option” for keeping all photos and videos across all devices safe and in one place, however there are other outside options.

