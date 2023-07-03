HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Spotify Plans To Test Full-Length Music Videos

Spotify Plans To Test Full-Length Music Videos

By | 3 Jul 2023

Spotify has been in talks to begin adding full-length music videos to the app, to help compete better alongside YouTube and TikTok.

Some people familiar with the plan, spoke out about Spotify being in talks with partners about it, however they remain anonymous as they are not authorised to speak about it publicly.

This feature would be a major step forward for the company’s efforts to establish video as a core part of the app. It already allows artists to upload “canvases” or looping GIFs under 10 seconds long.

It debuted a feature “clips” earlier this year which has videos shorter than 30 seconds, and was designed so artists can use a storytelling tool to communicate their music.

It even launched a music home screen in March allowing users to swipe through videos before committing to a full track. The company announced it surpassed over 100,000 podcasts with video.

This comes as Spotify responds to growing competition with YouTube and TikTok. YouTube allows for full length music videos along with Shorts, and has even added podcasts to YouTube Music.

ByteDance are looking into expanding the streaming service Resso, operating in countries where Spotify is offered. TikTok has already become an important discovery for musical artists.

Spotify even attempted to create its own original series, with plans wo work with media companies, Paramount Global and Vice Media included, to place TV content within the app. These deals ended in lapsing.



