Microsoft has introduced Viva Sales to its suite of business products, in a move that sees the software giant muscling in on Salesforce’s territory.

The program lets users of customer management products synchronise information between those programs, Office, Teams conferencing and chat, and Outlook, providing a more holistic experience.

As sellers are working, they can tag customers in Outlook, Teams or Office applications like Excel, and Viva Sales will automatically capture it as a customer record, layered with all relevant data about the customer.

This data can be shared with team members while collaborating in Office and Teams without retyping or looking it up in a CRM.

It also uses AI tools to scan calls and emails with clients to analyse customer sentiment, and provide feedback on what is and isn’t working in marketing efforts.

Viva Sales is free for Microsoft Dynamics users, and is also available as a separate subscription.

Salesforce acquired Slack last year, putting itself firmly in the crosshairs of Microsoft.

“The future of selling isn’t a new system. It’s bringing the information sellers need at the right time, with the right context, into the tools they know, so their work experience can be streamlined,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft.

“Empowering sellers to spend more time with their customers has been our goal — and we’ve done that by reimagining the selling experience with Viva Sales.”

Viva Sales will be available as a preview from next month.