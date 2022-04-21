HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple To Abandon Notch For Full Front Display

By | 21 Apr 2022

According to a report by long time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhones may be completely notchless by 2024, with the release of the iPhone 16.

“I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP (Image Signal Processor) & algorithm are critical for quality improvements.”

For some time now, Apple have played with the idea of a phone with a completely uninterrupted screen, struggling with implementing in-display touch ID in the past. iPhones currently have Face ID via the notch.

Kuo is not the only one predicting a move to a completely uninterrupted screen for the Cupertino based tech company’s smartphones. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg last year stated that the implementation of in-screen Touch ID was being tested for future models.

“While Apple had tested in-screen Touch ID for the next flagship iPhones, it won’t make the cut this year. I believe Apple is all-in on Face ID for its higher-end iPhones and its long-term goal is to implement Face ID in the display itself.”

While companies such as OnePlus and Samsung have offered full displays with via pop-up and in-screen cameras respectively, they have resulted in camera quality losses and increased complexity that hardly justifies a slightly cleaner aesthetic.

The iPhone 14 is set to be one step closer to an uninterrupted display too, with the Pro and Pro Max models thought to adopt a pill or hole punch over the current notch.



