Apple Stops Hardware Support For Out Of Warranty Watches

By | 22 Dec 2023

Apple has stopped selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the US after being caught out stealing patented Oxygen measurement technology owned by Masimo, with the iPhone maker also moving to stop repairing out of warranty Apple watches.

Apple’s customer service teams were informed in a memo that the company will no longer replace out-of-warranty models going back to Apple Watch Series 6 according to Bloomberg.

What this means is that if a consumer has a broken screen or the watch is not working properly due to a hardware problem, they won’t be able to get the issue fixed by Apple, who appear to not want to go to the effort of helping customers out because of time and costs.

It’s also a move that is going to be used by Apple staff to try and force consumers to buy an expensive new Apple watch.

The company will still offer help that can be done via software, such as reinstalling the operating system.

The decision to stopwatch replacements affects most new Apple Watches sold since 2020, including the Series 6, 7, 8 and ultra, in addition to the current 9 and Ultra 2.

All of those models include the blood oxygen feature the commission ruled were covered by the Masio patents that Apple has been accused of stealing.

Customers who purchase watches before Dec. 25 — the day the ban comes into place in the US — and models that are still under warranty aren’t affected by the replacement prohibition.

Bloom The included warranty for the device is typically one year, while users can pay for AppleCare to extend the time period.

After Dec. 25, Apple also won’t be able to exchange a watch purchased before the ban, say for a different colour or size, during the typical return period.

Retail staff was told a product swap won’t be allowed, but Apple will replace accessories like bands. Watches can still be returned for a refund.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years.
