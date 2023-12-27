CES 2024 is shaping up to be a key event for the CE and appliance industry, with many global brands holding back on releasing new products in 2023, due in part to problems in China with manufacturers.

Instead, brands are using 2024 as a launch year for new products with the likes of Samsung LG, TCL, Panasonic, and Harman set to use CES as a key launch platform for several new products which retailers are hoping will drive sales.

On the local front Melbourne based sound Company BluAnt are set to use CES 2023 to launch a new Soundblade, an under-monitor sound system that is set to revolutionise desktops.

CES 2024 kicks off on January 9, but CES Unveiled, the press conference that highlights the major trends at the show, happens on January 7 at 5PM PST (8PM EST) and this is when we will see the BluAnt Soundblade for the first time.

Fast growing TV company TCL is set to reveal a bendable, 8K 120 Hz OLED flexible TV that is capable of bending backwards at 90-degree angle.

Due to its cost-cutting production method this prototype OLED has been described as greener, cheaper, and brighter than other OLED TVs on the market.

As is normal LG having LG lifted the lid on several new products prior to CES including the Ultra Gear OLED 34GS95QE, a forthcoming gaming monitor based around a 34-inch OLED panel.

The Ultra Gear OLED 34GS95QE will be launch early in 2024, along with least half a dozen new gaming monitors that are set to be shown at CES.

The monitor has already received an Innovation Award from CES 2024’s organisers.

LG has also announced its 2024 slate of soundbars, and they are promising an “elevated home cinema experience.” We’ll have to wait to pass judgment on that part until we get to hear them.

The new 2024 soundbars comprise a triad — the S95TR, SG10TY, and S70TY. The latter two bring wireless connectivity to the midrange for the first time, thanks to an updated WOWCAST (which is found across all three models).

Samsung Electronics has already announced that it will use CES to introduce Samsung’s newest kitchen products, applications, and features, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and SmartThings connectivity.

Notable products and features in the lineup include the 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ — which is the industry’s first home Internet of Things (IoT) refrigerator launched in 2016.

It comes equipped with the all-new AI Vision Inside feature, the new Anyplace Induction Cooktop, and enhancements to the Samsung Food service.

“We are both proud and excited to be showcasing these upgraded AI and connectivity features, which utilize the latest technology to help everyone take their food and kitchen experiences to the next level,” said Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer eXperience Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are committed to letting users enjoy the many benefits of our innovative food ecosystem across a wide range of devices and features.”

Also set to be announced by Samsung is a new range of Galaxy mobile products. These products are under strict NDA.

MSI is getting ahead of CES 2024 by revealing a few of its most anticipated products before the big event.

The company is set to launch four QD-OLED gaming monitors in January, setting the tone for an event that should be packed with new monitor reveals.

For QD-OLED enthusiasts, the two most exciting announcements are a 32-inch 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 27-inch 1440p display with a 360Hz refresh rate. These sizes and resolutions mirror the QD-OLED monitors Alienware recently teased new monitors which we also expect to see at CES 2024.

One product that I am keen to see is Lenovo’s Smart Paper, which is more akin to the Kindle Scribe and reMarkable tablets, but with even more smart features.

The Lenovo Smart Paper is essentially an e-ink tablet that is meant to replace using pen and paper.

Its touch display is matte and anti-glare as you’d expect, and the surface feels paper-like, so the Smart Paper Pen that is included will feel no different than, well, an actual pen and paper.

It appears that the Lenovo Smart Paper has some features that make it stand out from the rest.

For example, it has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity with 23-millisecond latency and tilt detection.

To top it off, the pen also has nine pen settings, including ballpoint, pencil (wooden and mechanical), marker, calligraphy, and more — all completely customisable.

The tip of the pen also has a bit of physical resistance, making it feel much more like the thing it’s trying to imitate compared to the competition. And going a step further, Lenovo’s Smart Paper has audio recording capabilities to go with your notes, and you can tap anywhere on a note to play back the audio for context.

These are just some of the many products we will see at CES 2024, ChannelNews and SmartHouse will be on the ground so keep coming back for the latest news.