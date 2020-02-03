HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple & Samsung Tied For World’s Top Smartphone Seller

Apple & Samsung Tied For World’s Top Smartphone Seller

By | 3 Feb 2020
, , , , ,

Last year started off with expectations Huawei would challenge Samsung for the title of world’s most prolific smartphone seller, but Apple instead took its place in threatening the Korean-giants throne.

Industry insiders on Thursday released estimates that reveal Apple is close to matching and even surpassing Samsung’s smartphone shipments during the pivotal holiday quarter.

Strategy Analytics put Apple’s iPhone shipments in the fourth quarter at 70.7 million – just in front of Samsung’s 68.8 million.

Canalys gauged the US tech giant had moved 78 million, beating Samsung’s 71 million.

(Photo by Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

But HIS Markit researchers have flipped those figures, instead reporting Samsung at 70.7 million and Apple at 67.7 million.

Research firms are made to estimate after Apple put a halt to revealing its own iPhone figures a year ago, but Samsung still provides figures for smartphones and feature phones.

The main take away from the consensus, however, is that there is no longer any wide gap between the two global tech titans.

All three market-tracking firms revealed an estimated 56 million units shipped from Huawei in the same quarter, a respectable performance despite the heavy US sanctions that restricted the company.

(Photo by Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Flirts With Consumers, Teases At What’s To Come
Apple Watch Leaks: Patent Reveals Redesign
Video Leak: Galaxy Z Flip Shown Off By Leakster
Samsung Accidentally Suggests Launch Date For S20 Flagship
Here’s What We Know About Apple’s Next Smartwatch
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Panasonic Quits TV Market
4K TV 8K TV Brands
/
February 3, 2020
/
Samsung Flirts With Consumers, Teases At What’s To Come
Brands Industry Latest News
/
February 3, 2020
/
Study Reveals Kids Addicted To Screens Will Be A Couch Potato By Five
Display Industry Investigation
/
February 3, 2020
/
Ready To Play? Atari To Open Video Game-Themed Hotel
Atari Brands Industry
/
February 3, 2020
/
‘Self Serving Tactic’ Xerox Nominates 11 To HP Board
Brands Finance HP
/
February 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Panasonic Quits TV Market
4K TV 8K TV Brands
/
February 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
As exclusively tipped by ChannelNews Panasonic Australia has quit the Australian TV market with insiders claiming that the move came...
Read More