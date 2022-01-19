HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Staff Must Booster Vax

By | 19 Jan 2022

Reports out of the US are saying Apple now require store and corporate employees to prove they’ve had a vaccination booster within four weeks of becoming eligible or submit to frequent testing to enter offices or stores.

An internal company email states, “Due to waning efficiency of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease.”

On top of that, from January 24 unvaccinated workers will need to provide a negative RAT before entering the workplace.

This is all in line with hardline stances by other corporations, such as Meta, who have delayed their return-to-work plans until March, and will also require workers to show proof they’ve had a booster.

Ikea recently announced they will cut all sick pay for unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate due to exposure to COVID-19, including those who test positive.



