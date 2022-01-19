HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Teams With AMD For Exynos 2200 Processor

By | 19 Jan 2022

Samsung Electronics has collaborated with US chip maker Advanced Micro Devices for its flagship Exynos 2200 processor for mobile phones.

Not surprisingly, the company is touting this as a major step up from the Exynos 2100. The new chip features Xclipse GPU under AMD’s chip architecture RDNA 2, and also integrates Arm‘s Armv9 core precessing units.

Samsung also claims its neural processing unit‘s performance has doubled.

“With the Xclipse, our new mobile GPU built with RDNA 2 graphics technology from the industry leader AMD, the Exynos 2200 will redefine mobile gaming experience, aided by enhanced graphics and AI performance,” said Park Yong-in, president of System LSI business at Samsung Electronics.

”Samsung’s Xclipse GPU is the first result of multiple planned generations of AMD RDNA graphics in Exynos system-on-chips,” David Wang, senior vice president of Radeon Technologies Group at AMD, said in a statement.

 



