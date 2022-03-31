HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sonos Stock Surges As Analysts Warn Investor Not To Buy Into the Sound Company

Sonos Stock Surges As Analysts Warn Investor Not To Buy Into the Sound Company

By | 31 Mar 2022

Despite their plans to enter the TV OS market shares in US audio Company Sonos surged 14.8% early this week mostly in response to news that Standard & Poor’s is adding the stock to its S&P 600 Small Cap Index.

They have since fallen back and were down over 5% overnight.

News of being added to an index can spark pre-emptive buying from investors looking to capitalize on impending institutional buying.

Any fund company that maintains an S&P 600-based fund must now buy shares of Sonos to reflect the index they’re trying to mirror.

Such a wave of buying, of course, can buoy a stock’s price that may not have otherwise been lifted due to performance of the business.

Sonos who are cranking up their direct sell market, has seen their stock fall over 9% during the last two quarters with the recent surge bolstering their poor six-month performance.

Nasdaq claimed that While an inclusion in an index is a victory of sorts for a young company in that it forces institutional interest in that organization, it’s not exactly a reason to buy it. And it’s certainly not a reason to buy it now.

They claim that Sonos’ future isn’t any brighter simply because it’s becoming part of the S&P 600.

They went on to claim that “If anything, the shares may be ripe for a little weakness headed into Wednesday’s transition, as too many speculators piled into it today on hopes that this is indeed the beginning of newfound bullishness. It isn’t.”

 

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Sonos Tipped To Enter TV OS Market In Effort To Grow ‘Services’
Key Sonos Insiders Sells As Stock Falls
Polk Audio Release 15-Inch Dolby Atmos Soundbar
No All New Products From Sonos As Shares Slump Over 30%
Sonos Ditches The Mic For Affordable Roam SL
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Pro-Ject Announce A1 Automat Turntable
Latest News
/
March 31, 2022
/
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Paid Almost $180 Million in 2021
Latest News
/
March 31, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE:Harvey Norman Franchisee Moves Leading To Divorce & Broken Marriages
Latest News
/
March 31, 2022
/
Quantum Batteries Could Charge EVs In Three Minutes
Latest News
/
March 31, 2022
/
Apple and Meta Supplied Hackers With User Data
Latest News
/
March 31, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Pro-Ject Announce A1 Automat Turntable
Latest News
/
March 31, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Known for their premium turntables and record players, Austrian Company Pro-Ject have announced the debut of their very first automatic...
Read More