HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Profits From Scam Apps, Developer Claims

Apple Profits From Scam Apps, Developer Claims

By | 19 Mar 2021
,

A developer has taken Apple to court over claims the iPhone maker promotes and profits from fake apps.

Kosta Eleftheriou, the creator of a mobile keyboard for the blind, says Apple failed to police fraudulent knockoff apps in the App Store which were marketed well but didn’t actually work, Bloomberg reports.

Eleftheriou claims the fake apps were promoted within the App Store despite being unworkable and stole 80 per cent of his revenue.

Rivals that offered ‘barely usable’ applications of Eleftheriou’s keyboard FlickType reduced the developer’s monthly revenue from $100,000 to just $20,000.

In the complaint filing, Eleftheriou says Apple advertises the App Store as a “safe and trusted source”.

“Despite possessing massive resources and technological savvy, Apple intentionally fails to police these fraudsters, costing honest developers millions, and perhaps billions, while Apple continues to amass huge profits for itself,” the filing reads.

The case was filed in the California Superior Court and is an ongoing matter. Apple has not responded to the claims.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
New iPads Predicted For April
Huawei Looks To Cash In On 5G Patents
Apple AirPods 3 Delayed Launch Tipped For Q3 2021
Google Follows Apple, Slashes App Store Fees By 50%
Pandemic-Driven Boom For Wearables, Top 5 Companies
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Electric Bike Fire, Whose Bike & Charger Was It?
eBikes Electric Bikes Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/
Oz Retail Sales Suffer In February
Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/
Is LG Electronics Heading Out Of TVs & Appliances? Rocky Shareholder Meeting Looms
Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/
Samsung Releases Rugged Smartphone Galaxy XCover 5
Latest News Samsung
/
March 19, 2021
/
Afterpay Returns Fire On CBA, Launches Own Banking App
Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Electric Bike Fire, Whose Bike & Charger Was It?
eBikes Electric Bikes Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
An electric bike charger has been identified as the cause of an inferno which ripped through a Darlinghurst townhouse early...
Read More