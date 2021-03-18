HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > New iPads Predicted For April

New iPads Predicted For April

By | 18 Mar 2021
,

Apple is tipped to announce its new iPad Pro range next month, with at least one possibly including a mini-LED screen.

The tech giant will add new processors and improved cameras to its iPad Pro line, which will release again in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, according to sources reported in Bloomberg.

The updated chips will be on the same level as Apple’s M1 processors used in the Macbook Air and Pro and the Mac Mini, the sources say, and the larger model is planned to include a mini-LED screen for improved brightness and contrast. Both are using Thunderbolt connectors in testing.

Sales of Apple’s iPads, for which the last refresh was announced in March 2020, surged over the holiday quarter, raking in $8.4 billion USD ($10.7 billion AUD); this is the highest they have been since 2014. The tablet line has done well during the pandemic as more people work or study from home.

Apple is also predicted to release AirTags tracking tiles this year, alongside other products including updated Apple Watches, Mac computers, and the iPhone 13.

