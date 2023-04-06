HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Partner, Belkin Owner Tips Weak Q2 As Founder Heads To Polls

Apple Partner, Belkin Owner Tips Weak Q2 As Founder Heads To Polls

By | 6 Apr 2023

Foxconn, the major iPhone assembler and world’s largest contract electronics maker, has flagged a drop in sales for the second quarter of 2023.

This came as the company reported a first quarter revenue leap of 3.9 per cent year on year.

March saw revenue drop 21.1 per cent compared to March 2022, a sign of a slowing market.

The current quarter is expected to decrease on a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis, the company said, due to an “unseasonably strong pull-in in the first half of last year which occurred as the components shortage from 2021 eased.”

The company will report first quarter earnings on May 11, and update its current quarter outlook.

This comes as the company’s founder Terry Gou, looks to snare the presidential nomination for Taiwan’s main opposition party for a second time.

Gou left Foxconn is 2019 in favour of politics.

“We must honestly tell young people that it is dangerous to vote for the [Democratic Progressive Party], which ‘exalts Taiwan independence and hates and opposes China’,” Mr Gou told reporters yesterday.

Gou said the only way for Taiwan to avoid war with China was to “lessen tensions between Washington and Beijing and get the DPP out of office.”

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Issuing Emergency iOS Update
Tim Cook Reaffirms Apple’s China Ties During Beijing Forum
IPhone 15 Pro Models Likely To Cop Price Rise
Massive Performance Boost For IPhone 15
Apple Show Their True Colours With Yellow IPhone
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NSW Follows VIC, SA In TikTok Ban
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
Will Globite Luggage Face Problems With Their Direct Sell Strategy?
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
Winnings Opens Sydney Showroom To Customers
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
Telcos Overtake Social Media As Australia’s Least Trusted Industry
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
Mobile X A Cheap New Way To Manage Data Tipped For OZ After US Roll Out
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NSW Follows VIC, SA In TikTok Ban
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
NSW has followed Victoria and South Australia in banning TikTok from government-issued devices, after Anthony Albanese signed off on a...
Read More