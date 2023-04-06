Foxconn, the major iPhone assembler and world’s largest contract electronics maker, has flagged a drop in sales for the second quarter of 2023.

This came as the company reported a first quarter revenue leap of 3.9 per cent year on year.

March saw revenue drop 21.1 per cent compared to March 2022, a sign of a slowing market.

The current quarter is expected to decrease on a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis, the company said, due to an “unseasonably strong pull-in in the first half of last year which occurred as the components shortage from 2021 eased.”

The company will report first quarter earnings on May 11, and update its current quarter outlook.

This comes as the company’s founder Terry Gou, looks to snare the presidential nomination for Taiwan’s main opposition party for a second time.

Gou left Foxconn is 2019 in favour of politics.

“We must honestly tell young people that it is dangerous to vote for the [Democratic Progressive Party], which ‘exalts Taiwan independence and hates and opposes China’,” Mr Gou told reporters yesterday.

Gou said the only way for Taiwan to avoid war with China was to “lessen tensions between Washington and Beijing and get the DPP out of office.”